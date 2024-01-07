School delays & closures: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
Updated as of Sunday, January 7, 2024 9:13 PM
School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024:
Prescott Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday evening
Humboldt Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday morning
Chino Valley Unified School District: (Awaiting report)
Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)
Mountain Institute CTED: Office closed
Yavapai College: Closed / remote
Yavapai College Athletics: Women's Basketball game vs. College of Southern Nevada will proceed as scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday in Walraven Gymnasium
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: (Awaiting report)
Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)
Prescott College: (Awaiting report)
Editor's Note -- Further reports have not been received yet. Check back to this list for updates, which will be updated at 6:30 Monday morning; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: