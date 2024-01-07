OFFERS
School delays & closures: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 7, 2024 8:16 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, January 7, 2024 9:13 PM

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024:

Prescott Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday evening

Humboldt Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday morning

Chino Valley Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mountain Institute CTED: Office closed

Yavapai College: Closed / remote

Yavapai College Athletics: Women's Basketball game vs. College of Southern Nevada will proceed as scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday in Walraven Gymnasium

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: (Awaiting report)

Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)

Prescott College: (Awaiting report)

Editor's Note -- Further reports have not been received yet. Check back to this list for updates, which will be updated at 6:30 Monday morning; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.

