School delays & closures: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024:

Prescott Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday evening

Humboldt Unified School District: Regular schedule, as of Sunday morning

Chino Valley Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mountain Institute CTED: Office closed

Yavapai College: Closed / remote

Yavapai College Athletics: Women's Basketball game vs. College of Southern Nevada will proceed as scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday in Walraven Gymnasium

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: (Awaiting report)

Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)

Prescott College: (Awaiting report)

Editor's Note -- Further reports have not been received yet. Check back to this list for updates, which will be updated at 6:30 Monday morning; to contribute to this report, email editors@prescottaz.com.