Obituary: Warren Albert Rue Hawes, Jr

Warren Albert Rue Hawes Jr., 77, went from his loving wife’s arms into the loving arms of the Lord the evening of Dec. 13, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.

Warren loved family vacations and gatherings.

He will be sorely missed by his family: wife Peggy; sons Trey Hawes, Jonathan Oliver (Sabath), daughter Rhonda Murphy (Sean); nephew Rick Oliver; 10 grandkids, Jonathan, Inek, Frida, Luis, Josiah, Warren, Ashlly, Michael, Conner and Kelsey; and eight great-grandkids that will hold on to his memories forever.

A Memorial Service will be held Jan. 13, 2024, 2:00 p.m. at Living Faith Church, 7225 N. Coyote Springs, Prescott Valley.

Information provided by the family.