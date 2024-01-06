OFFERS
Obituary: Shirley Blackburn

Shirley Blackburn. (Courtesy)

Shirley Blackburn. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 6, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Shirley Blackburn was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 29, 1935, to Mary and Roy Alexander. She died at home in Dewey, Arizona, on Dec. 27, 2023.

Shirley grew up in the Washington area and met her future husband Bill while attending American University. She moved with her family, consisting of Bill and three daughters, Cindy, Sandy and Barbara, to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1970. While there, she was employed by UNLV in the athletic department. During this time, she had “the time of her life” with many interesting stories and anecdotes to tell, plus meeting some very “interesting” people. She retired from UNLV in 1988. In 1993 Bill and Shirley moved to Prescott, Arizona and have made their home here ever since.

Shirley is survived by her spouse, Bill and daughters Cindy, Sandy (Allan) and Barbara (David). She is also survived by grandchildren Jake, Narayan and Taylor, and great-grandchildren A1c Julianne, Gideon, Audrey, Timmy and Ezzy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Yavapai Humane Society.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.

