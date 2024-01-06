OFFERS
Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ J. Herod

Robert “Bob” J. Herod. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 6, 2024 7:34 p.m.

Robert “Bob” J. Herod passed away peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, on Dec. 30, 2023 after a short and courageous battle with a very rare form of sarcoma.

Bob was born on Nov. 11, 1944 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Dave and Alma Ketron Herod. He moved to Arizona at age two, but always considered himself a native Arizonian.

Bob grew up in Phoenix and started his career as a mechanic for Greyhound Bus Lines there. In 1973 he went to work for Arizona Public Service. In 1978 he was able to transfer to Prescott with A.P.S. which was his long-time dream. He retired in October of 2002 to spend his life doing what he loved best - hunting and camping with his family and fishing whenever he could whether it was Alaska, Mexico, Lake Mead or Goldwater Lake with the grandkids.

Bob was a mechanical mentor to many - his kids, nephews, co-workers and neighbors. When the phone rang for Bob, it could very well be someone with a technical question. Before YouTube, there was Bob! He loved it, and was always willing to help.

Bob was a member of IBEW Local 387 and a past member of Casa de Aero Radio Control Fly Club, but best of all he was a member of the truly nice guys of this world.

Bob is survived and will be terribly missed by his wife of 46 years Jodie, his daughter Michelle (Todd), his son Vincent (Paula), grandchildren Erika (Travis), Matthew (Lauren) and great-grandsons Parker, Jaxon, and Brooks. He is also survived by his brother Denzil Herod and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Delcie Reed, and nephew who was like a brother, Lloyd Weatherford.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez Street.

Information provided by the family.

