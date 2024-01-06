Obituary: Carol Medina

Carol Medina, a lifelong resident of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023 at Surprise, Arizona. Born on July 19, 1935 in Mayer, Arizona, Carol spent her early years on a farm in Mayer, where she developed a strong sense of community, family, and a love for the natural beauty that the lord had created. She was one of 10 siblings, and her upbringing on the farm instilled in her the values of hard work, resilience, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life.

Carol was a devoted wife to her late husband, Tony Medina, and a loving mother to her four children. She faced life’s challenges with grace and courage, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to her family. Sadly, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Tony, and her son, Joey Hernandez. Their memories will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved them.

Carol had a warm and welcoming nature, paired with a compassionate heart, endeared her to friends and neighbors alike. She dedicated her time to family and friends, leaving a positive impact on those around her.

Carol was a nurturing matriarch who created a home filled with love and laughter.

Her legacy lives on through her three surviving children, Michael (Rebecca), Lorrie (Dan Pieratt), and Chad, (Michelle) and her grandchildren Jason (Viviana), Derek Medina and Logan Pieratt, great-grandchildren Bella Rose, Mary Hope Medina, who will continue to carry forward the values and traditions she instilled in them.

She is also survived by her siblings Tina Acosta and Robert Hernandez. Her memory will be lovingly preserved by those who were touched by her kindness and generosity.

A viewing and rosary will be on Jan. 16, 2024 at 5:00 p.m., at Heritage Mortuary. The Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow.

As we bid farewell to Carol, we remember her as a resilient and caring soul who left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her. May her soul rest in eternal peace, reunited with her beloved husband, son, and her brothers and sisters.

Information provided by the family.