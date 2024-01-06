OFFERS
Saturday, Jan. 06
Obituary: Beverly Jean Morgan

Beverly Jean Morgan. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: January 6, 2024 6:55 p.m.

Beverly Jean Morgan of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 2, 2024. Born on April 5, 1939, in Santa Monica, California, she attended Santa Monica High School where she met her husband of 68 years, Donald.

A beloved wife and mother, Beverly is survived by her husband; two sons, Donald (Marlene) of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and Wayne (Anita) of Bishop, California; daughter Laura (Tom) of Newport Beach, California; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her brother Charles (Kathy) of St. George, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Bernice and her brother Richard.

Beverly retired from the County of Orange in southern California, where she worked as a supervisor in the Probation department for 20 years.

She was an active member of Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Prescott where she attended Sunday School, numerous fellowship groups and assisted with the children’s ministry. Beverly was also a member of the Prescott Christian Women’s Connection, serving as treasurer for many years.

An avid fan of southern gospel music, Beverly and her husband traveled around the country to attend shows and festivals. She listened to her gospel music daily.

Services: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, 10:00 a.m. — Viewing/Memorial Service, Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301; Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 10:00 a.m. — Private Burial for Family.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

