Classic Las Vegas Strip casino opens adult venue kids will love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Saavi Services for the Blind helps build life skills, career, tech training for independent living Gardening helps protect threatened bees in Arizona Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in Several inches of snow, low temperatures expected in Prescott area Lawmaker introduces revised version of home-cooked foods sales bill Prevent Child Abuse Arizona’s focus for 2024 is on establishing a statewide family support system Prescott Valley Police to host Refuse to be a Victim class Public hearing scheduled for zoning map change on Navajo Drive Jan. 8 Tucson sees most border encounters, as migrants turn away from other sectors YCSO K-9 unit receives donation checks totaling $1,000

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Classic Las Vegas Strip casino opens adult venue kids will love

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: January 6, 2024 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino operators are constantly seeking innovative attractions to lure visitors through their doors and onto the casino floor.

Guests have many options for daytime and nighttime entertainment on the Strip and its surrounding areas. Circus Circus hotel and casino is both a daytime and nighttime destination for families offering its Carnival Midway with arcade games and prizes which opens daily at 11 a.m. The Midway also surrounds a circus stage featuring free circus acts starting at 1:30 p.m. Of course, guests under 21 are not allowed on the Circus Circus casino floor.

Related: Las Vegas Strip superstar residency unexpectedly goes dark

For more relaxing daytime leisure, guests can lounge by the swimming pool or take in a game of golf. When the lights go down, plenty of evening entertainment is available as well.

Plenty of entertainment to choose from 

Visitors might choose to see a magic act, such as magician and illusionist David Copperfield at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino or maybe Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act at the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Or maybe guests would prefer to take in one the five Cirque du Soleil shows in Vegas – The Beatles Love, Michael Jackson One, Mystère, O or Kà.

For those looking for big-name music acts, superstar singer Adele continues her "Weekends With Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 32 more weekend shows from Jan. 19 through June 15, 2024.

Classic 1970s teen idol Donny Osmond has extended his residency beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024, at Harrah's Showroom, and An Intimate Evening with Santana hits the stage at House of Blues Las Vegas Jan. 24-31 and Feb. 2-4.

Play Playground at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Play Playground

Luxor opens adult playground on the Strip

A new attraction hits the Strip as Play Social Inc. on Jan. 18 opens its highly anticipated Play Playground, a 15,000 square-foot immersive play area featuring an array of interactive large-scale games emphasizing tactile skill, memory, puzzles and teamwork, at MGM Resorts International's  (MGM) - Get Free Report Luxor Hotel and Casino. The first-of-its-kind Playground features over 20 games, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

The venue is different from a Dave & Buster's or Chuck E. Cheese, as it does not feature any arcade, virtual reality or augmented reality games. Players earn credits for winning at the immersive games that can be exchanged for prizes in the Prize Center, which is one aspect similar to the arcade-style restaurants. Play Playground is open for all ages by day and adults only by night. The play area's operator Play Social markets it as ideal for both families visiting with children or companies looking to host a unique outing, the company said in a statement.

The venue is open from noon to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Guests who are under 21 years old must exit Play Playground at 5 p.m. daily, but the 21 and over crowd can continue having fun at the venue until closing. Admission for guests under 21 is $34.50 and $39.50 for 21 and over, which includes a $2.50 service charge, according to the Playground's website.

Play Playground also offers a VIP Experience for $97.50, which includes all-day play, VIP lanyard and card, skip the line privilege, 24-hour re-entry, one commemorative cocktail, a commemorative hat or beanie and 15% off retail purchases. The service charge is included. 

Discuss trade ideas with Hedge Fund Managers and experienced Day Traders. Get Real Money Pro now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: