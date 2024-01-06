Classic Las Vegas Strip casino opens adult venue kids will love

Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino operators are constantly seeking innovative attractions to lure visitors through their doors and onto the casino floor.

Guests have many options for daytime and nighttime entertainment on the Strip and its surrounding areas. Circus Circus hotel and casino is both a daytime and nighttime destination for families offering its Carnival Midway with arcade games and prizes which opens daily at 11 a.m. The Midway also surrounds a circus stage featuring free circus acts starting at 1:30 p.m. Of course, guests under 21 are not allowed on the Circus Circus casino floor.

For more relaxing daytime leisure, guests can lounge by the swimming pool or take in a game of golf. When the lights go down, plenty of evening entertainment is available as well.

Plenty of entertainment to choose from

Visitors might choose to see a magic act, such as magician and illusionist David Copperfield at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino or maybe Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act at the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Or maybe guests would prefer to take in one the five Cirque du Soleil shows in Vegas – The Beatles Love, Michael Jackson One, Mystère, O or Kà.

For those looking for big-name music acts, superstar singer Adele continues her "Weekends With Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 32 more weekend shows from Jan. 19 through June 15, 2024.

Classic 1970s teen idol Donny Osmond has extended his residency beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024, at Harrah's Showroom, and An Intimate Evening with Santana hits the stage at House of Blues Las Vegas Jan. 24-31 and Feb. 2-4.

Play Playground at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Play Playground

Luxor opens adult playground on the Strip

A new attraction hits the Strip as Play Social Inc. on Jan. 18 opens its highly anticipated Play Playground, a 15,000 square-foot immersive play area featuring an array of interactive large-scale games emphasizing tactile skill, memory, puzzles and teamwork, at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report Luxor Hotel and Casino. The first-of-its-kind Playground features over 20 games, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

The venue is different from a Dave & Buster's or Chuck E. Cheese, as it does not feature any arcade, virtual reality or augmented reality games. Players earn credits for winning at the immersive games that can be exchanged for prizes in the Prize Center, which is one aspect similar to the arcade-style restaurants. Play Playground is open for all ages by day and adults only by night. The play area's operator Play Social markets it as ideal for both families visiting with children or companies looking to host a unique outing, the company said in a statement.

The venue is open from noon to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Guests who are under 21 years old must exit Play Playground at 5 p.m. daily, but the 21 and over crowd can continue having fun at the venue until closing. Admission for guests under 21 is $34.50 and $39.50 for 21 and over, which includes a $2.50 service charge, according to the Playground's website.

Play Playground also offers a VIP Experience for $97.50, which includes all-day play, VIP lanyard and card, skip the line privilege, 24-hour re-entry, one commemorative cocktail, a commemorative hat or beanie and 15% off retail purchases. The service charge is included.

