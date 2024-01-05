Final deadline to claim that pandemic flight voucher looms

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in Several inches of snow, low temperatures expected in Prescott area Lawmaker introduces revised version of home-cooked foods sales bill Prevent Child Abuse Arizona’s focus for 2024 is on establishing a statewide family support system Prescott Valley Police to host Refuse to be a Victim class Public hearing scheduled for zoning map change on Navajo Drive Jan. 8 Tucson sees most border encounters, as migrants turn away from other sectors YCSO K-9 unit receives donation checks totaling $1,000 Picture this: Monster trucks County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Final deadline to claim that pandemic flight voucher looms

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: January 5, 2024 5:45 p.m.

When the spread of Covid-19 pushed airlines to cancel flights and nations to close their borders in March 2020, many airlines quelled passenger panic by giving them travel vouchers that they could put toward a future flight.

While some would have preferred full refunds, this was a conscious strategy for the traveler to not feel ripped off and the airlines to not go bankrupt with cancelations happening on such a scale. Report after report finds that gift certificates and other similar vouchers often become pure profit for the company as at least half end up going unused.

Related: Some people say revenge travel is fading, but this CEO says otherwise

Throughout the last three years, airlines ended up extending the expiration date for the vouchers they gave to customers — first because of the prolonged nature of the pandemic and later to spread out the flow of passengers claiming them at the same time. Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Free Report had initially set the final date to book travel by the end of 2022 but later extended it by another year Dec. 31, 2023. United  (UAL) - Get Free Report had a matching extension.

The departures sign is captured at London's Heathrow Airport.

Shutterstock

Have an eVoucher sitting around? Use it or lose it

While the deadline to claim those pandemic-related credits has now passed for most airlines, one exception is the London-based budget carrier EasyJet  (EJTTF) - Get Free Report. After extending the expiration date in 2022 to July 31, 2023, the airline moved it again to Jan. 31, 2024 — a truly final deadline to use up that credit, according to the airline known for cheap short flights between nearby European cities.

More Travel:

EasyJet also warned that over £58 million (roughly $73.9 million USD) in travel credits were sitting unused and could be lost by passengers who do not claim them in time. While one can pick a travel date at any point in the future, the booking needs to be made by the end of of Jan. 31.

What is the future of post-pandemic travel? 

Initially, travelers could also swap the credit for a cash refund but the option for that has now passed.

While airlines have initially been offering travelers extension after extension, they now have less motivation to do so as post-pandemic travel demand continues to soar to new heights. Both in the U.S. and globally, air traffic levels have surpassed post-pandemic levels in 2023 and have been reaching new records over the last few months. International Air Transport Association (IATA) data shows that total air traffic rose by 30.1% between September 2022 and 2023 and topped pre-pandemic levels by 5% in November.

In the summers of 2022 and 2023, many European airports saw such overcrowding that they introduced "daily flight caps" that placed limits on the number of passengers who could leave the airport. London's Heathrow and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport were able to drop the caps by the fall but the problem of high demand and not enough staff to meet it remains.

"We don't have enough people to fully saturate the airspace and maintain the level of flight safety that we need so you're just going to have to cut flights," FlightAware spokesperson and former pilot Kathleen Bangs recently told Insider.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: