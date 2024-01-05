David Soul, the actor who portrayed the blond half of TV's 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul arrives for the UK premiere of Starsky & Hutch at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, central London, March 11, 2004. The actor who earned fame as the blond half of a crime-fighting duo in the popular 1970s television series “Starsky and Hutch” has died. He was 80. His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 that Soul died on Thursday, "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” (Yui Mok/PA via AP, File)