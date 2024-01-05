Apple slides on Foxconn outlook as Microsoft nears market-cap takeover

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in Several inches of snow, low temperatures expected in Prescott area Lawmaker introduces revised version of home-cooked foods sales bill Prevent Child Abuse Arizona’s focus for 2024 is on establishing a statewide family support system Prescott Valley Police to host Refuse to be a Victim class Public hearing scheduled for zoning map change on Navajo Drive Jan. 8 Tucson sees most border encounters, as migrants turn away from other sectors YCSO K-9 unit receives donation checks totaling $1,000 Picture this: Monster trucks County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple slides on Foxconn outlook as Microsoft nears market-cap takeover

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 5, 2024 12:35 p.m.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares extended declines Friday, with the stock losing more than $165 billion in value so far this week, after its key supply partner forecast a rare revenue decline amid stagnant smartphone demand.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's iPhone shipments, said first-quarter revenue would likely decline from the year-earlier period's levels following what it described as a "flattish" holiday quarter for consumer electronics sales.

The cautious outlook has added to concern that the tech giant, which traded at a record price last month, giving it a market value of more than $3 trillion, faces headwinds into the first half of the year tied to weakening iPhone demand and an uneven consumer backdrop in China.

Wall Street analysts are also lining up to lower their ratings on the stock, with both Barclays and Piper Sandler highlighting near-term risks in separate notes this week. Their moves put the proportion of analysts who are bearish on the stock at the highest levels in three years.

Apple shares were marked 0.5% lower in premarket trading to indicate an opening bell price of $181.01 each. Such a move would extend the stock's 2023 decline to around 6%.

Apple, Microsoft: rivals for most-valuable stock

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report shares are also down this year, but the tech giant's 2.15% decline has it nipping at Apple's heels for the title of most-valuable stock, with a market cap of $2.73 trillion compared with Apple's $2.83 trillion. 

Betting against Apple is a risky proposition, however, with data from S3 Partners noting that short-sellers of the stock lost more than $7.3 billion last year. Only two other shorts, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report and Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report, cost investors more. 

Apple will publish its fiscal-first-quarter earnings report after the close on Feb. 1, with investors looking for a bottom line of $2.09 a share on revenue of $117.87 billion.

The group itself said December-quarter sales would likely be flat with the $117 billion total recorded over the year-earlier period. That forecast fell shy of Wall Street's 5% gain and followed the tech giant's fourth consecutive sequential revenue decline and big pullbacks in Mac, iPad and Apple Watch sales.

Group revenue ticked down 0.7% to $89.5 billion, just ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $89.3 billion. iPhone sales surprised to the upside with a 2.8% gain and a $43.81 billion total.

Earnings for the quarter were up 13% to $1.46 a share, powered for the most part by solid services revenue – Apple's widest-margin business – and a record overall total for its global installed user base.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: