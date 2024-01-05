A real-world test of the Tesla Cybertruck's range broke another of Elon's promises

In a recent live streamed test, the Tesla Cybertruck was shown to fall short of another promise made by figurehead Elon Musk.

Throughout the course of a nearly five-hour live streamed range test conducted by YouTube EV creators Out of Spec Motoring, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report Cybertruck managed to eek out just 254 miles of highway driving before the batteries ran flat.

Kyle, one of Out of Spec's testers, mentions in the beginning of the video the Cybertruck that they tested is a "Foundation Series" Cybertruck with dual-motor all wheel drive. According to details captured by Reddit user r/ytm3 from Tesla's website, the dual-motor all wheel drive configuration of this specific Cybertruck should be good for what Tesla estimates is 318 miles.

The test itself was conducted in the middle of the night on highways in Texas, where throughout the journey, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report saw minimal traffic while it chugged along at a steady highway speed of 70 miles per hour until it could no longer maintain highway speeds.

The Cybertruck is not the only Tesla with range woes

A Tesla car is charged at an electric vehicle charging station. Nathan Stirk&solGetty Images

Tesla has recently adjusted the range of some of its most popular vehicles across its lineup, including the Model Y compact SUV, the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV.

As per Electrek, some of the most dramatic changes reduced the range of the popular Model Y, as well as the high-performance Model S Plaid. Changes to the range of the top-of-the-line Model Y performance reflected a dip from an estimated 303 miles to 285 miles, while the range of the popular Long Range trim was brought down from 330 miles to 310 miles. On the 1,020 horsepower Model S Plaid, the change reflects a drop from an estimated 396 miles to 359 miles.

In October 2023, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into Tesla's inflated claims about range, among other matters. Earlier the same year, Reuters reported that the company's inflated claims about the range of its vehicles caused it to employ a special team to divert customers complaining about poor range.

