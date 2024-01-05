A major Amazon executive is leaving the company after half a decade

Amazon has had a massive push of sports properties on Prime Video over the last few years, but one of the most important decision makers in its push to control sports broadcasting is moving on from the company.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report vice president of global sports video, is leaving after five years with the tech giant, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Marie Donoghue of Amazon speaks at a press conference at Venue 808 on November 09, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant&solGetty Images

Donoghue was the second in command in her role, behind Jay Marine, the vice president of Prime Video and global head of sports. According to Marchand, Donoghue was Amazon Sports' highest ranking female executive in sports broadcasting.

There is still no report as to what Donoghue will be pursuing next.

Before joining Amazon in 2018, she spent nearly two decades at ESPN, fulfilling roles such as executive vice president, global business and content strategy. It was there that she led some notable ESPN content wagons like Grantland and "30 for 30."

With Amazon, Donoghue's most notable achievement has the acquisition and early returns of NFL's "Thursday Night Football" which the company started airing last year. Amazon acquired the rights to "Thursday Night Football" for about $1 billion per year until 2033, a hefty price, but an investment that's been off to a strong start.

Prime Video has aired 30 games of the NFL over the last two seasons, and it recently just announced that it averaged 11.86 million viewers this year which is up 24% from last year.

While the numbers are still millions off of the linear television networks, Prime Video's ability to rake in over ten million viewers per game while sitting behind Amazon's paywall has been a positive sign for the NFL and partnering with streaming services.

Amazon has leaned into acquiring more live sports properties both in the United States and internationally, and is reportedly a top candidate to acquire some broadcasting rights for the NBA when it's next media rights deal kicks in starting the 2025-26 season.

However, it looks like Amazon will have to try to maneuver through those negotiations without one of its most influential executives.

