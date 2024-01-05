OFFERS
13 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers up to 68% off hiding in the massive 2024 Winter Sale

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: January 5, 2024 4:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Along with traditions like resolutions and all the excitement of a fresh start, 2024 has kicked off with tons of new year sales to help you get into the good spirit. On Amazon alone, we’ve seen massive savings across a wide array of categories, from Apple’s flagship AirPods to a bestselling vacuum, in the retailer’s“Winter Sale.”

To save you time digging through the laundry list of items discounted, we’ve done the hard work to narrow down 13 bestselling items you do not want to miss getting while they’re on sale—from a bag that solves the problem of having to store your artificial Christmas tree to handy gadgets that are fit for spots all around your home.

