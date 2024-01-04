OFFERS
Stock Market Today: Stocks mixed on resilient jobs data, Fed minutes

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 4, 2024 12:11 p.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday as investors looked to snap a three-day losing streak on Wall Street amid further signals of Fed rate cuts and another batch of key employment data.

Updated at 8:38 AM EST

Wokin' for a livin'

Another round of solid jobs data has markets on the back foot, with ADP's National Employment report showing a surprise uptick in December hiring, to 164,000, while jobless claims from the week ending on December 30 fell by 16,000 to just 202,000.

The S&P 500 is now looking at a 4 point opening bell decline, with the Nasdaq called 60 points lower. The Dow is likely to open around 70 points to the upside.

Benchmark 10-year note yields, meanwhile, moved 3 basis points higher to 3.989% with 2-year notes pegged at 4.372%.

Related: ADP jobs report shows surprise December hiring boost and tepid wage gains

Updated at 8:07 AM EST

Another Apple downgrade

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares were back in the red following the second downgrade of the week for the world's biggest tech stock, which was again tied to iPhone demand concerns heading into the coming year.

Apple shares were marked 0.95% lower in pre-market trading at 182.50 each, a move that would take the stock back to early November levels. 

Related: Apple slips on second Wall Street downgrade tied to iPhone-demand concern

Stock Market Today

Stocks ended lower yesterday while Treasury yields and the dollar nudged higher as markets largely ignored minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, which confirmed the central bank's intention to begin lowering borrowing costs later in the year.

The timing of rate cuts remains up for debate, and markets are still expecting double the reductions that Fed officials have telegraphed, but the minutes nonetheless cemented the case that rates have peaked and price pressures are easing. 

Related: Fed minutes suggest interest rates have peaked, but timing of cuts still debated

"While acknowledging inflation pressures have diminished, (the Fed) still has to move more carefully to ensure orchestrate the soft landing that everyone has bought into," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. A soft landing means easing inflation and no recession.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool, in fact, suggests the economy is growing at a 2.5% clip, putting recession risk well into the back half of the year if it were to materialize. 

The biggest risk in terms of near-term recession is likely to come from the job market, where labor demand is easing and the wage premium that employees get from changing roles has fallen to the lowest levels in three year.

ADP will publish its national employment report at 8:15 am U.S. Eastern Time, with weekly jobless-claims data following 15 minutes later. The Labor Department's December nonfarm-payrolls report is due Friday at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Treasury yields are steady heading into the jobs-data releases, with benchmark 10-year notes changing hands a 3.954%, near the highest in two weeks, while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.343%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.16% lower in the overnight session at 102.326.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 3 point gain while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are suggesting a 70 point advance. The tech-focused Nasdaq is called 10 points lower

In Europe, inflation readings from France, as well as a series of large German states, for the month of December came in slightly ahead of forecasts. A private reading of economic activity around the region indicated a seventh consecutive month of contraction for the world's biggest economic bloc.

The regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.34% higher in early Frankfurt trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.06% in London.

Overnight in Asia, the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark was little changed heading into the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.53% in Tokyo.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
