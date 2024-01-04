Some original Star Trek cast members set for big send-off

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board New clerk of the board appointed by Yavapai County Supervisors Arizona rancher rejects plea deal in fatal shooting of migrant near the US-Mexico border; trial set Glassford Hill Middle School will have new interim principal Jan. 8 Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers will host train demonstrations Saturday at Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott Arizona Territorial Society plans much more for 2024 Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender A 120-year legacy: Tempe’s historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Some original Star Trek cast members set for big send-off

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: January 4, 2024 6:56 p.m.

This is the real final frontier.

From 1966 to 1969, science fiction fans faithfully followed the adventures of the crew of the starship Enterprise as they sought out new worlds and new civilizations on the iconic TV show “Star Trek.”

Related: Eli Lilly says obesity drugs not for 'cosmetic' use amid digital-sales push

Although the program lasted only three seasons, it left a legacy that has spawned films, series sequels, comic books, and fan productions, as well as tons of merchandise.

Sadly, many of the original cast members have died, but the remains of several of them will soon be journeying into space aboard a United Launch Alliance rocket named Vulcan Centaur – a nod to Mr. Spock's home planet.

Traveling into deep space

Among those making the one-way journey into deep space are DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, James Doohan, who played engineer Mr. Scott, and Nichelle Nichols, who starred as communications officer Lt. Uhura.

The ashes of the series' creator, Gene Roddenberry, and his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played nurse Christine Chapel and the voice of the Enterprise computer, will also be on board.

Roddenberry also took part in the first space burial in 1992, when the NASA Space Shuttle Columbia carried a sample of his cremated remains into space and returned them to Earth.

Celestis, the company behind mission, said the Voyager Memorial Spaceflight, dubbed "the Enterprise Flight" is traveling up to 185 million miles into deep space.

"The Voyager service is a true mission of exploration, sending the Celestis spacecraft carrying DNA or cremated remains on a permanent celestial journey well beyond our Earth-Moon system," the company said on its website

"This inaugural Celestis Voyager Service is one of the first of humanity to embark on a journey this far from home."

Presidential DNA on board

The flight will carry the cremated remains or DNA of over 260 people, including Douglas Trumbull, the visual effects wizard behind “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and other films, as well as living DNA from Rod Roddenberry, the son of Gene and Barrett. 

Celestis, which was founded in 1994, said the Enterprise Flight will also carry hair samples containing what the company believes to be the DNA of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy.

The company said that it "is celebrating the American presidency by symbolically sending three of our nation’s leaders on a journey to deep space."

The mission, which has been delayed several times, is now scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Jan. 8 at 2:18 a.m. – or Star Date -299019.38, according to at least one online calculator. 

In October 2021, William Shatner, who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk, the commander of the Enterprise, officially become the oldest person to go to space, when he joined a Blue Origin launch.

Shatner, who was 90 years old at the time, said the ride on Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder Jeff Bezos' spacecraft was "revisiting a love affair," but nixed any additional star treks, telling Fox News Digital that that he should probably "let it alone."

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: