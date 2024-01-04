Major retailer sees massive stock dip after sales fail to meet expectations

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board New clerk of the board appointed by Yavapai County Supervisors Arizona rancher rejects plea deal in fatal shooting of migrant near the US-Mexico border; trial set Glassford Hill Middle School will have new interim principal Jan. 8 Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers will host train demonstrations Saturday at Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott Arizona Territorial Society plans much more for 2024 Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender A 120-year legacy: Tempe’s historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Major retailer sees massive stock dip after sales fail to meet expectations

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 4, 2024 6:50 p.m.

A sports retailer's stock took a huge dive after it warned of lower profits in the final quarter of 2023.

JD Sports  (JDSPY) - Get Free Report, the UK-based sports apparel store, saw its stock decrease by over 20% over the last day after the company issued a warning that it would miss its initial expectations for Q4 2023.

Related: Forget retail theft, Costco faces a potentially bigger problem

The company's shares on Jan. 4 opened at just $1.59 per share, despite closing at $2.12 per share on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

It now expects profits of around £915 million to £935 million ($1.16 billion to $1.18 billion) for the fiscal year ending on Feb. 3, which is down as much as £125 million ($158 million) from its prior projections.

The retailer — which has 177 locations in the United States according to ScrapeHero and over 3,300 stores around the world — cites the milder cold seasons starting in the fall as a reason for the sales dip. It also saw unexpected levels of promotional activity during the last season which potentially cut profit margins.

Related: Popular retailer enters alternative to bankruptcy liquidation

JD Sports' struggles come despite what was still a positive spending holiday season despite expectations of a decline. Apparel actually saw a 2.6% increase in sales versus the year prior.

But that doesn't necessarily mean that it's been felt across the board. Just two weeks ago, Nike announced it would be cutting $2 billion in costs — which would include layoffs — over the next three years after it also lowered in sales projections.

Nike stock is down over 10% since the announcement.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: