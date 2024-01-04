Las Vegas Strip superstar residency unexpectedly goes dark

Las Vegas Strip headliner residencies are a popular destination for Sin City visitors seeking entertainment during their stay. Guests, however, are sometimes disappointed when their preferred residency goes dark because of an expected occurrence.

The most widespread shutdown of Vegas residencies occurred on March 17, 2020, when the Covid pandemic forced Nevada's then-Gov. Steve Sisolak to shut down all hotel casinos for 78 days until June 4, 2020.

Several Las Vegas residency stars have postponed shows

Superstar singer Adele's “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally set for every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 through April 16, 2022, but she needed to cancel those shows, as members of her crew contracted Covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Adele moved the opening of the residency to Nov. 18, 2022 and has extended extended her residency from its original 24 dates to 100 shows that will end June 15, 2024.

Legendary rock star John Fogerty, known for his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising," as well as solo tunes "The Old Man Down The Road" and "Centerfield," cancelled nine shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report Wynn Las Vegas Nov. 4-21, 2020, because of the Covid pandemic. He later returned almost a year later in October 2021 to resume performances. Fogerty also postponed six shows originally scheduled Feb. 23-March 5, 2022, to Nov. 9-19, 2022, for unspecified reasons.

Late Parrothead icon Jimmy Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023, postponed his tropical rock show at MGM Resorts International's MGM Grand Garden scheduled for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, 2022, for unspecified health reasons and performed them instead on March 4 and March 11, 2023.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire) Denise Truscello&solGetty Images

Christina Aguilera cancels residency shows

Superstar pop singer Christina Aguilera opened her Las Vegas Strip residency at Voltaire in Apollo Global Management's (APO) - Get Free Report the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on New Year's Eve weekend Dec. 30-31 to full-house crowds and rave reviews. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer was set to resume her residency on the Jan. 5-6 weekend, but Voltaire unexpectedly posted a message on Instagram on Jan. 3 cancelling those shows because Aguilera has a case of the flu.

"After Welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I've been welcomed with a New Year flu!!!" the singer wrote in all caps. "I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest – and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks. I'm incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend. See you soon."

Aguilera is set to perform her previously scheduled residency shows Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, March 1, 2, but the two cancelled shows have not yet been rescheduled at the Voltaire. The only other shows currently scheduled at Voltaire are Kylie Minogue's residency on Jan. 19, 20, 26, 27, March 8, 9, 15, 16, April 26, 27, May 3 and 4, according to the club's website.

As for refunds for ticket holders, Voltaire's Instagram post said "Ticket info available at original point of purchase." Tickets for Voltaire's shows are available at Voltairelv.com.