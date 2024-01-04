I bought the spin scrubber Amazon shoppers call 'magical,' and my before-and-after photos speak for themselves

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Last year, I moved into a 100-year-old house with a shower and bathtub that had seen better days. One of the first things I did upon arrival was scrub the entire thing with a sponge and brush, but saw little improvement.

I thought the stains were too old to remove, and that the grout between the tiles must just be that color. As a last-ditch effort to remove the discoloration, I purchased the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber on Black Friday, and it wasn’t until it arrived that I realized how filthy my shower and tub actually were.

This small yet mighty gadget is my favorite purchase of 2023 and has left me in awe with its quick and effortless results. I can’t believe it only costs $50, considering it’s wireless and waterproof with eight interchangeable brush heads made to target different types of jobs. All you have to do is pop them on and off the base, so switching back and forth is a cinch. (Although it can be used with water, the scrubber should not be completely submerged.)

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 at Amazon

It can be used as a handheld scrubber, which is my personal favorite, or as an extended brush thanks to its adjustable rod that measures 12- to 54-inches long. Another perk is it offers two spin speeds—fast and slow—that are changed just by pressing the power button.

These features make it incredibly versatile and suitable for cleaning all sorts of surfaces like bathtubs, showers, sinks, countertops, mirrors, floors, ceilings, baseboards, and more. You have to apply light pressure on stubborn stains, but it mostly does the work for you and clears grime away within seconds.

Surprises like this usually leave me speechless, but I found myself telling everyone who would listen to buy one for themselves immediately. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting a $50 cleaning tool to work so well, let alone have a decent battery life. I thought that since it was working so hard, there was no way it was going to last more than 10 minutes, and boy was I proven wrong.

My entire bathroom was cleaned top to bottom on a single charge, and although it was running low, it still had some juice left afterward. It takes roughly three hours to fully charge and runs for up to 90 minutes, which is more than enough time for a thorough clean. You’ll always know how much life is left with its LED light indicator bars.

It’s no shock that this device has over 6,000 five-star ratings and has sold more than 10,000 times in the past 30 days. Several people agree that this gadget really is worth the hype, and one shopper called it “magical” adding that it, “has cut my cleaning in half.” Other reviewers claim it “saves” their backs and knees from having to bend over.

The Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber helped me realize how disgusting my bathroom was, and now it looks brand new again. These days, I look forward to cleaning just so I can use my spin scrubber because the results are almost instant and so satisfying.