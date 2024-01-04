ESPN, 'First Take' show dominate in rivalry with Fox Sports, 'Undisputed'

Stephen A. Smith has never been shy to talk about the success of "First Take."

The face of ESPN's top debate program has constantly boasted about how his show has been number one, and it just hit another milestone to further solidify its lead over the competition.

ESPN announced on Jan. 4 that "First Take" finished 2023 as its most-watched year in history — after it had posted its 17th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.

The show averaged 611,000 viewers in December, the second-most viewed month in the history of the network and just 3,000 average viewers less than its highest month, which happened in November.

The results continue to validate the moves that ESPN has made over the last few years, which was to move away from a set cast and instead bring in a rotating cast of characters to support Smith and host Molly Qerim.

The moves started in September 2021, after Max Kellerman left "First Take" in what remains a controversial incident. Smith and Kellerman had been leading the show together with Qerim since July 2016, after Skip Bayless had left the show after nearly a half-decade partnered with Smith.

Since Kellerman's departure, "First Take" had brought on many of its ESPN names like Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, JJ Redick, Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark.

The network let go of several big personalities during a mass layoff in June — including "First Take" guests like Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson. Kellerman was also included in the layoffs.

But ESPN wasn't done investing in talent, adding former "Undisputed" mainstay Shannon Sharpe to Smith's rotation in September. The Hall of Fame NFL tight end was to appear twice a week.

Pat McAfee, whose show was licensed by ESPN and began airing on the network in September, also has weekly appearances on "First Take."

FS1's "Undisputed" also saw a massive overhaul upon the departure of Sharpe. It emulated the format of "First Take," with Bayless as the center of recurring guests. But it brought along a few more big names like former ESPN personalities in Irvin, Johnson, and Rachel Nichols. It also added legendary NFL star Richard Sherman.

While the show's December ratings are still unknown, the past results haven't shown a huge boost for the FS1 debate format.

