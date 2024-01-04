OFFERS
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board New clerk of the board appointed by Yavapai County Supervisors Arizona rancher rejects plea deal in fatal shooting of migrant near the US-Mexico border; trial set Glassford Hill Middle School will have new interim principal Jan. 8 Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers will host train demonstrations Saturday at Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott Arizona Territorial Society plans much more for 2024 Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender A 120-year legacy: Tempe's historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog

Thursday, Jan. 04
Can TikTok Bring Peloton Back? - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: January 4, 2024 6:56 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Mobileye facing inventory build-up problems, Peloton's big new partnership with TikTok, UOA in QuantumScape, and Walgreens cutting dividends. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NCAA football national championship and who will be NFL MVP. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

