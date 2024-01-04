Can TikTok Bring Peloton Back? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Mobileye facing inventory build-up problems, Peloton's big new partnership with TikTok, UOA in QuantumScape, and Walgreens cutting dividends. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NCAA football national championship and who will be NFL MVP. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

