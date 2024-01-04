2024 housing market: Cost challenges to persist

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Food bank shelves dwindle as winter moves in County supervisors debate representative on CYMPO Executive Board New clerk of the board appointed by Yavapai County Supervisors Arizona rancher rejects plea deal in fatal shooting of migrant near the US-Mexico border; trial set Glassford Hill Middle School will have new interim principal Jan. 8 Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers will host train demonstrations Saturday at Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott Arizona Territorial Society plans much more for 2024 Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender A 120-year legacy: Tempe’s historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

2024 housing market: Cost challenges to persist

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 4, 2024 4:42 p.m.

2023 was a rough year for prospective homebuyers - but will 2024 be any different? Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, joined TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin to discuss what headwinds are facing those still looking to purchase a home. She also shares her advice for how to navigate the challenges of a still volatile real estate market.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: How about some of the other big headwinds that you are forecasting for the overall real estate market in 2024? 

DANIELLE HALE: Yeah so the big improvement is that affordability is going to start to improve. So that's, I think, a positive for buyers. But as far as a headwind, even though we're starting to see an improvement in affordability, it's still going to remain relatively expensive to buy a home. Mortgage rates are expected to come down and home prices are expected to fall a little bit nationwide. But in some markets, home prices may even increase. So it's really going to be market by market for home shoppers in the market next year. As far as whether or not they are going to see that improvement in affordability driven by price or whether it will be driven by mortgage rates declining alone. Another potential positive for home buyers is that incomes are expected to increase and with inflation easing, buyers and consumers will see real income growth in 2024 for the first time in a long time. So that's going to be a nice positive for the market as well. 

J.D. DURKIN: Finally here, Danielle, what sort of advice would you give to homebuyers who are preparing to navigate the challenges of the real estate market in the new year based on all of your insights and all of your predictions? 

DANIELLE HALE: Yeah so homebuyers thinking about navigating the home buying market in 2024 should know that prices remain relatively high. And even though mortgage rates have come down, they still also are relatively high. So buying a home continues to be a costly undertaking. But that affordability picture is starting to improve. I think it's important as they get into the housing market to really be focused on their financial situation, be prepared on their budget and make sure that as they're looking, they know what they have to have in a home, what's nice to have so that they can make trade offs and not get carried away. It's important to stick to a budget. Even though affordability is improving, the costs are quite high. And so we want to make sure that home homebuyers are setting themselves up for a sustainable situation and not stretching their budget, which can be an easy thing to do when the market pricing is high as it is today.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: