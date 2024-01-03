Quite a few airlines started out 2024 with winter ticket sales

For many, there is no better way to do the whole "new year, new me" thing than travel.

The somewhat vague "travel more" comes up year after year as the most popular new year's resolution right alongside things like "get healthier" and "work on mental health" while the trend of 2024 is reflected in the rise of travel-related resolutions such as visiting specific popular destinations like South Korea or Chile or partaking in trends like "slow travel" and "destination dupes."

The latter, in which one finds a smaller and less expensive city that is similar in vibe to an international metropolis, is based primarily on many people's desire to save money on travel. To market to just such a group, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Free Report launched a "Big Winter Sale" that includes some one-way domestic and international routes for a respective $44 and $299.

The latest plane ticket sale includes $99 fares between New York and Amsterdam. Shutterstock

These are the ticket slasher sales you can use to book that flight now

The low rates include $44 fares between New York and Boston or South Carolina's Charlotte while there are also $299 fares between JFK and Amsterdam and $199 fares between Los Angeles and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Travel dates can be chosen for any point between Jan. 17 and March 27, 2024 but to get the low rates one needs to lock it in before midnight of Jan. 10. The lowest rates promoted in the sale are also only available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while those looking to fly on or closer to a weekend will see higher dates when they search flights on the website.

While JetBlue is based in New York and so has some of its best deals out of the city, Utah-based Breeze Airways also has a one-day sale for travel Jan. 8 and Feb. 13. While travel needs to be booked fast (as in before midnight today, Jan. 3), there is no need to track dates for deals as one just needs to enter the "WHYWAIT" promo code on any route the airline flies to get 40% off automatically applied.

'No time like the present': Here are some other January ticket sales

"There's no time like the present to jump into checking travel adventures off the bucket list," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey told Travel and Leisure Magazine.

And for those who have Europe on their mind, Icelandic budget airline Play is offering 35% off flights to European capitals such as London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Paris from North American cities such as New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Travel needs to be booked between now and January 10, 2024 for promotional periods of Jan. 15 to Feb. 4, Feb. 19 to March 18 and April 8 to May 27 for Paris, Copenhagen and London and Jan. 15 to 25 and Feb. 8 to March 18 for Amsterdam.

Later fall dates as well as more cities such as Dublin, Stockholm, Berlin, Hamburg and Reykjavik are also available online through the same promotion. No promotion code is needed as one will simply see the discounted rate when searching flights on the airline's website over the next week.