Jimmy Kimmel calls out Aaron Rodgers, suggests potential lawsuit

There is no love lost between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers.

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has never shied away from poking fun at conservatives, and last year, he targeted Rodgers.

Rodgers, who was very public about his distaste for the Covid-19 vaccine, talked on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his belief in unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when the topic was trending in the middle of last year.

Kimmel poked fun at the NFL quarterback, then with the Green Bay Packers, calling him a "Green Bay Wack-Packer."

During the same episode, Kimmel also showed a clip of Rodgers suggesting that the list of clients of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was expected to be released. Kimmel suggested that Rodgers was again over his head by saying the NFL should revisit its concussion protocols.

But the list of clients of Epstein is reportedly expected to come out soon, and this time Rodgers called out Kimmel during his Jan. 2 appearance on McAfee's show.

"There's a lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — who are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers said about the Epstein list.

Rodgers said that he will be "popping some sort of bottle" if the list is released, suggesting that he will be celebrating the names that will be shown to the public.

It didn't take long for Kimmel to deny the accusations from Rodgers through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). Kimmel also claimed that the injured New York Jets quarterback on X (formerly Twitter) put his family "in danger," while suggesting that he could bring a lawsuit against the quarterback should he continue his antics.

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court," Kimmel wrote.

Kimmel got some support from other sports media members, including his cousin Sal Iacono, who is known for his regular appearances on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

Iacono told Rodgers to "f*** himself with his phony accusations."

Best-selling author Jeff Pearlman, who wrote a biography on Brett Favre, Rodgers' predecessor at quarterback with the Packers, added more color on the character of Rodgers in support of Kimmel.

Pearlman called Rodgers "dogs****" while citing a personal encounter for an interview with the NFL star for his book. Rodgers called out Pearlman after the release of his book for writing what the quarterback said was "100% false."

Rodgers has yet to respond to the tweets — though it's not likely he will give his response on X, formerly Twitter, as he only seems to tweet every few months. McAfee has also remained silent on the social media platform as of the publishing of this story.

