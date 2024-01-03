OFFERS
Disney World plans major changes to iconic attractions

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: January 3, 2024 1:56 a.m.

Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks are perpetually refreshing, reimagining, reinventing, renovating and remodeling their rides and attractions to provide guests with new experiences whether they are a first-time visitor or returning guest.

Disney's first theme park, Disneyland, in 1962 opened the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, then closed the attraction in 1999 and in the same year transformed it into Tarzan's Treehouse. The attraction, which was based on Disney's 1999 animated film "Tarzan," closed again in November 2021 for refurbishment and retheming and reopened in November 2023 as the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse.

Splash Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando closed on Jan. 23, 2023, and the same ride closed May 31, 2023, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The rides are being rethemed as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on Disney's 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog," and will reopen sometime in 2024. It's a long time coming for the retheming of Splash Mountain after Disney revealed in June 2020 that it would transform the ride from its original theme based on the 1946 film "Song of the South." after a Change.org petition called for a retheming of the ride because its theme was racist.

Walt Disney World announced plans to add scenes and characters to the Star tours attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Orlando Sentinel&solGetty Images

Star Tours gets more stories and characters 

Fans of Disney parks' first "Star Wars" attraction Star Tours, which arrived in 1987, will be excited to learn that more stories and characters will be added to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in 2024 at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla., as well as at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and Disneyland Paris Disney Parks Blog said. Disney is not giving away any details about the changes to keep it a surprise for guests and has not revealed when the changes will be completed.

Keeping with the "Star Wars" theme, Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland in California April 5- June 2, and will include the return of Hyperspace Mountain and special merchandise, themed food and beverages and more. One can imagine that the Star Tours changes will be completed in time for the opening of Season of the Force.

Disney World also is developing an all-new theatrical production inspired by the Disney animated film "The Little Mermaid" that will debut in 2024 at Hollywood Studios. The reimagined show will feature stunning set pieces, cutting-edge effects and a bold new design aesthetic that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her, Disney said in its blog.

A previous show, "Voyage of the Little Mermaid," was staged at the Animation Courtyard Theater at Hollywood Studios from January 1992 until it closed on March 15, 2020, because of the Covid pandemic.

Disney World opening day attraction reimagined

Country Bear Jamboree, which Disney World debuted at the Magic Kingdom on its opening day Oct. 1, 1971, will reimagine the attraction in 2024 with new songs and a new act that pays homage to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The new version of the attraction will introduce reinterpreted Disney songs in different genres of country music, including rockabilly, bluegrass, pop-country and other styles.

Disney World has not revealed when the reimagined Country Bear attraction will open. 

The country music attraction was the first theme park attraction to debut at Disney World before opening at Disneyland. Country Bear Jamboree later opened in March 1972 at Disneyland, but closed permanently at the California park in September 2001.

