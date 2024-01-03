A top-selling air purifier at Amazon that 'drastically improves' air quality is on sale for just $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to take better care of yourself, consider getting an air purifier for your home to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible, especially during cold and flu season. After all, taking better care goes beyond just clean eating and exercising.

The Aroeve Air Purifier is a top-rated choice that is the no.2 bestseller in Amazon’s HEPA filter air purifiers category. Right now, it’s marked down to just $40 after a 43% discount from its original $70 price tag. Its compact design only weighs 3-lbs and makes it easy to move from one room to another. It’s ideal for small areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and home offices as it works in spaces up to 215 sq. ft.

Aroeve Air Purifier, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

This air purifier uses dual-channel and 360-degree air inlet technology to quickly and efficiently clean the air around you. Thanks to its quiet operation, especially while in sleep mode, it runs without being disruptive so you can go about daily activities in peace whether you’re working, watching TV, or sleeping. It has a high circulation rate paired with a HEPA filter that removes even the smallest particles from the air each hour like smoke, pollen, allergens, and dust. A red indicator light will let you know when it’s time to replace the filter after roughly 2,000 hours of use, according to the brand.

Unlike traditional air purifiers, this one also doubles as an essential oil diffuser with an aroma pad built into the machine. You can add up to five drops of your favorite fragrance (sold separately) and it’ll be spread throughout your space to give any room a fresh scent.

Given that it’s compact and affordable, we aren't surprised that this air purifier has over 19,000 five-star ratings and has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past 30 days. One person said, “my allergies have improved with no more asthma triggers at home” and added, “[I] don’t know how I’ve ever lived without it.”

“I own two of these machines and I swear by them,” a repeat shopper wrote. “You just feel so much better knowing that dirt and dust are not in your lungs. We have had wildfire smog and man this has drastically improved the air quality in my home.”

Take advantage of Amazon’s New Year Sales and add the Aroeve Air Purifier to your cart while it’s marked down to just $40.