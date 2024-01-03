A top-selling air purifier at Amazon that 'drastically improves' air quality is on sale for just $40

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog HUSD Governing Board to review reconfiguration plan this month Gov. Hobbs wants restrictions on schools accepting vouchers GIFTS scholarship application deadline for Yavapai County teaching candidates is March 1 Arizona border crossing with Mexico to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure Granite Greek Trail Mural in Prescott offically completed Winners of the 22nd annual Create-A-Tree People’s Choice Award announced Prescott Valley to kick off U.S. Army PaYS program 1 hurt in three-vehicle collision in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A top-selling air purifier at Amazon that 'drastically improves' air quality is on sale for just $40

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 3, 2024 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to take better care of yourself, consider getting an air purifier for your home to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible, especially during cold and flu season. After all, taking better care goes beyond just clean eating and exercising.

The Aroeve Air Purifier is a top-rated choice that is the no.2 bestseller in Amazon’s HEPA filter air purifiers category. Right now, it’s marked down to just $40 after a 43% discount from its original $70 price tag. Its compact design only weighs 3-lbs and makes it easy to move from one room to another. It’s ideal for small areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and home offices as it works in spaces up to 215 sq. ft. 

Aroeve Air Purifier, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This air purifier uses dual-channel and 360-degree air inlet technology to quickly and efficiently clean the air around you. Thanks to its quiet operation, especially while in sleep mode, it runs without being disruptive so you can go about daily activities in peace whether you’re working, watching TV, or sleeping. It has a high circulation rate paired with a HEPA filter that removes even the smallest particles from the air each hour like smoke, pollen, allergens, and dust. A red indicator light will let you know when it’s time to replace the filter after roughly 2,000 hours of use, according to the brand.

Unlike traditional air purifiers, this one also doubles as an essential oil diffuser with an aroma pad built into the machine. You can add up to five drops of your favorite fragrance (sold separately) and it’ll be spread throughout your space to give any room a fresh scent.

Given that it’s compact and affordable, we aren't surprised that this air purifier has over 19,000 five-star ratings and has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past 30 days. One person said, “my allergies have improved with no more asthma triggers at home” and added, “[I] don’t know how I’ve ever lived without it.”

“I own two of these machines and I swear by them,” a repeat shopper wrote. “You just feel so much better knowing that dirt and dust are not in your lungs. We have had wildfire smog and man this has drastically improved the air quality in my home.”

Take advantage of Amazon’s New Year Sales and add the Aroeve Air Purifier to your cart while it’s marked down to just $40. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: