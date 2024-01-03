OFFERS
Wednesday, Jan. 03
A highly rated space heater at Amazon that warms rooms in ‘minutes’ is on sale for just $20

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 3, 2024 7:28 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year when temperatures are dropping below freezing, winter weather advisories are sweeping the country, and your furnace starts to work overtime. Instead of turning up your main thermostat and racking up a hefty heat bill, you might want to consider getting a portable space heater you can easily transport from one room to another.

The Kismile Electric Space Heater is one of the most affordable options at Amazon, especially while it’s on sale right now for just $20 thanks to a discount paired with a $5-off coupon. Don’t let the low price fool you, though, because it’s backed by almost 11,000 five-star ratings and has sold over 8,000 times in the past 30 days. One reviewer said, “it may be small, but it definitely packs a punch when it comes to heating,” and several others claim that it heats small rooms up to 200 square feet within “minutes” of turning it on.

Aside from the fact that it works quickly, another perk is that its compact design measures 7.3-inches wide by 9.5-inches tall and only weighs 2.82-lbs. There’s a handle on the back for added convenience and portability, too. 

Kismile Electric Space Heater, $20 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The user-friendly design only features two knobs for adjusting the space heater's temperature and fan speed, which means anyone can figure it out without reading pages of directions. Once you set your preferred temperature, the device will heat your space accordingly and shut off automatically as a safety function if it starts to overheat. Speaking of safety precautions, space heaters should never be left unattended or plugged into a power strip, but this one offers additional features for peace of mind, like the overheating guard as well as a tip over switch. Make sure the space heater is placed on a hard, flat, fireproof surface as an extra precaution, too.

Reviewers particularly love how safety-minded this heater is. One person went as far as saying that the auto-off functions “could save homes from house fires.”

“[This] gets me nice and warm and saves me money on my heating bill,” another reviewer wrote. “In fact, I'm about to buy another one for my living room, I love it so much. Truly the perfect little heater in my opinion.”

While it’s on sale for just $20, you might consider following suit with other shoppers and buying more than one Kismile Electric Space Heater. You likely won’t regret it as the season progresses. 

