World Briefly: Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. Police said Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. (Charlie Neibergall/AP-File)