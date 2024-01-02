Who Went Home and Who Made It Through on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ Night 1

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League premiered tonight with 10 of the 40 all-star artists from Got Talent shows worldwide competing on the AGT stage in hopes of making the semi-finals.

What makes Fantasy League unique from other AGT shows is that for the first time in the franchise’s history, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B chose their dream teams from a roster of acts voted on by America and then mentored them throughout the competition.

Tonight’s premiere episode included musical numbers, fetes of strength, displays of unusual art forms and a Golden Buzzer moment that pitted two of the judges against each other for the first of many times this season

The winning act will receive a grand prize of $250,000 while their respective judge will earn bragging rights about guiding their contestant to being crowned the champion of AGT: Fantasy League.

Eliminated contestants tonight on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ Night 1

Jon Dorenbos

Hans

Maria Seiren

Tape Face

Advancing artists tonight on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ Night 1

Billy & Emily England – Golden Buzzer – Going straight to the finale

Kodi Lee

Kristy Sellars

Kseniya Simonova

Shadow Ace

V. Unbeatable

Here’s how the night played out:

ACT 1: TEAM HOWIE

KRISTY SELLARS

AGT S17 – Runner Up

Pole Dancer

Simon said: “One of the most boring acts we ever have are pole dancers. However, you completely changed the way I think [of pole dancers]—at least for me—because you do something completely different. We’ve seen some great performances this, I believe, is your best we’ve ever seen.”

ACT 2: TEAM MEL

JON DORENBOS

AGT S11 – Third Place & AGT: The Champions S1

Magician

Simon said: “What you reminded me of is it’s not just enough to have talent, you’ve got to have personality. You’ve always been an amazing performer, compared to when I first saw your audition to now, this was you at your very best.”

ACT 3: TEAM HEIDI

HANS

AGT S13 & AGT: THE Champions S2

Variety

Mel B said: “My cheeks are hurting me because you bring so much joy to the stage.”

ACT 4: TEAM HOWIE

KSENIYA SIMONOVA

Ukraine’s Got Talent S1 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Third place

Sand Artist

Howie said: “What an amazing, emotional artistry we just witnessed.”

Simon said: “What’s amazing about your act is no one else in the world can do what you do. And you never know what the story’s going to be or what’s next. It’s incredible.”

ACT 5: TEAM HOWIE

V. UNBEATABLE

AGT S14 – Fourth place & AGT: The Champions S2 – Winner

Dance/Acrobatic Group

Heidi said: “You were so incredible. You were flying over three people and three motorcycles. You went higher than ever before. You are the unbeatable.”

ACT 6: TEAM MEL

MARIA SEIREN

JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1 – Winner

Singer

Simon said: “That was a surprise. I wasn’t expecting it. I hate to say it but that was a very, very good choice of song.”

ACT 7: TEAM SIMON

BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND

AGT S12, AGT: The Champions S1, Britain’s Got Talent S9

Brother and Sister Danger Skaters

Simon said: “I obviously feel this is what the show is all about."

Howie said: “Simon is lucky to have you on his squad. This is one of the most exciting, dangerous, standout acts we’ve ever had in Got Talent history.”

Mel B said to Simon: “You really like this act?” And she pressed the Golden Buzzer, stealing the act from Simon and sending Billy and Emily straight to the finale.

Simon said: “I actually feel dumped.”

ACT 8: TEAM MEL B

TAPE FACE

AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1

Comedian/Mime

Mel B said: “That was so brilliant. The reason it was so good is we got to see you and we got to see Simon standing there looking pointless. You really took my mentoring. Well done.”

ACT 9: TEAM HOWIE

SHADOW ACE

AGT S18

Hand Shadows

Simon said: “That was genius because weirdly it made you realize how difficult this is. It genuinely did. Sometimes you don’t want to see everything but actually by seeing everything, it made it even funnier. What’s great about your act is whether you’re older or you’ve got the mentality of an 8-year-old, you’ll like it.”

ACT 10: TEAM SIMON

KODI LEE

AGT S14 – Winner & AGT: All-Stars

Musician

Heidi said: “It’s a different vibe that you’re giving us and I’m liking it. Love the song, love you, and that was perfection.”

Simon said: “Kodi, you continually surprise us in a positive way. For you to come back and write a song and perform a song, which sounds current and relevant, and you performed it with such passion, it shows what a great, great artist and person you are. I am very proud to have you on my team.”

Then host Terry Crews announced the five acts in no particular order—voted through to the semifinals by the AGT superfans audience: V. Unbeatable, Kodi Lee, Shadow Ace, Kseniya Simonova, and Kristy Sellars.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and next day on Peacock.

