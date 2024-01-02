VW's electric version of iconic vehicle to make 2024 debut

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

VW's electric version of iconic vehicle to make 2024 debut

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 5:11 p.m.

According to Volkswagen, "Scouts go first. Scouts go farther. Scouts always come back to lead the way."

Now it looks like the Scout, Volkswagen's  (VWAGY) - Get Free Report electric reboot of the iconic vehicle, will be coming this way when the weather turns warm.

DON'T MISS: Tesla deliveries top forecasts; 2023 total hits record 1.81 million

The original Scout was launched in late 1960 by International Harvester as a competitor for the two-door Jeep CJ 4x4.

Early advertising billed the Scout as "a whole new idea in low-cost transportation," and the vehicle is considered the forerunner of the SUV. 

Production of the Scout ended in 1980. International Harvester is now known as Navistar International and is part of Volkswagen’s Traton Group.

'There is a Scout in all of us': VW

Two years ago, Volkswagen said it was going to introduce an electric version of the Scout and tweeted that "production will start in 2026."

And then the German carmaker teased a reveal in a New Year video entitled "There is a Scout in All of Us."

"From the time we ventured out of caves," a narrator intones, "humanity has been propelled by one simple question: Where do we go from here?"

The video shows all kinds of people doing all kinds of activities in all kinds of terrains, while the voiceover tells us that "scouts shun comfortable, ignore uncertainty, laugh at difficulty."

"This is the moment, this is the call, this is the truck," the narrator says. The video fades to black and ends with the words "Revealing Summer 2024."

In November, Austrian media reported that Scout had chosen the automotive contact manufacturer Magna Steyr to develop the first wave of vehicles. 

Magna Steyr has reportedly produced more than four million vehicles across 31 different model designs, including the G-Class by Mercedes-Benz  (DDAIF) - Get Free Report and the Ocean SUV for Fisker  (FSR) - Get Free Report.

Getting the Scout to market

Scout CEO Scott Keogh told Automotive News last month that the collaboration with Magna was a "good, efficient way to get the car to market on time."

“But now Scout engineers are in the lead. We're driving it," he said. 

Keogh, former head of Volkswagen Group of America, said Scout's body-on-frame electric SUV is on track for a full unveiling in the third quarter of 2024. Production is slated for roughly late 2026, with sales expected to begin soon after. 

The SUV will be the first to launch, Keogh said, followed by the pickup truck "six, seven months after."

Scout Motors will build its electric SUV and pickup truck at a new $2 billion plant in Blythewood, S.C. 

On Dec. 12 the company also said it would set up the Scout Innovation Center in Novi, Mich., to house Scout Motors' product, design and engineering teams. 

In addition, Burkhard Huhnke joined Scout as chief technical officer. Huhnke had previously worked at Fisker. He also spent 20 years with Volkswagen Group and held leadership roles within engineering and R&D.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: