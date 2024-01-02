OFFERS
Today's Wordle Answer for #927 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 5:03 a.m.

If you’re stuck on today’s Wordle answer, we’re here to help—but beware of spoilers for Wordle 927 ahead.

Let's start with a few hints.

Related: ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Tuesday, January 2

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There are two vowels out of the five letters in the word today.

What kind of letter does today's Wordle start with?

Today's Wordle begins with a vowel.

Are there any double letters?

Yes, there are double letters in today's Wordle.

Can you give another hint about today's Wordle?

The word has to do with the process of growing old.

OK, that's it for hints—I don't want to totally give it away before revealing the answer!

Related: 16 Games Like Wordle To Give You Your Word Game Fix More Than Once Every 24 Hours

We'll have the answer below this friendly reminder of how to play the game.

SPOILERS BELOW—do not scroll any further if you don't want the answer revealed.

How to play Wordle

The New York Times

Today's Wordle Answer for #927 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Today's Wordle answer on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, is AGING.

How'd you do?

Next: Catch up on other Wordle answers from this week.

