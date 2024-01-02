Taco Bell menu adding a new take on a comfort food classic

Taco Bell wants to make its customers feel good by bringing in menu items that borrow from some iconic comfort food classics.

That's, of course, ironic for a chain that's famous for causing stomach distress. And while that may be a bit of a cliché, it's hard to argue that Taco Bell is harder on your stomach than McDonald's, Burger King, or any other fast food.

It's fair to say, however, that while there may be future discomfort from eating at the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain, Taco Bell has embraced putting its unique takes on classic comfort food on its menu.

Related: McDonald's menu adds three giant 'Godzilla Burgers'

In 2023, that included embracing the ultimate American comfort food, the grilled cheese. At various points, Taco Bell offered a Grilled Cheese Burrito and it's currently selling multiple varieties of its "Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries." That's essentially the chain combining two comfort food classics to make something some would argue improves upon both.

It's a simple recipe that Taco Bell shared on its website:

"Golden, crispy Nacho Fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and melted three-cheese blend."

The chain also offers spicy versions, and a steak option as well as a spicy steak and, by special request, a meat-free version.

Now, Taco Bell has a new menu item that borrows heavily from an item that's native to Spain and Portugal.

Nacho Fries are a new spin on the American classic. Image source&colon Taco Bell

Taco Bell menu embraces comfort food

The empanada sits somewhere between a dumpling/ravioli and a pastry. It's a crescent-shaped dish where various fillings get stuffed into dough. You can make both savory and sweet versions of the dish, which has become a staple in much of South America.

Its origin, however, traces back to Europe.

"Empanadas are first cited to be from Portugal and Galacia, Spain. 'Empanada' comes from 'empanar' which means 'to wrap or coat in bread' in Spanish," El Sur Empanadas shared on its website.

The dish has become incredibly popular all around the world, but it's considered a menu staple in one country.

"As history progressed, Spanish colonists brought the dish with them to Latin America and the Philippines. Argentina has become world-famous for their empanadas which are widely available in Buenos Aires and across the country as fast-food options and restaurant staples," the site shared.

Empanadas stand alongside dumplings, ravioli, knishes, pierogies, and other variants on the idea of putting various fillings into pastry, pasta, or other dough as something embraced across many cultures. Now, Taco Bell has its own take on the empanada joining its menu nationwide.

Taco Bell adds its own take on an empanada nationwide

After a brief test last year in select markets, Taco Bell will bring its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada nationwide on Feb. 15, according to the social-media influencer Markie Devo.

"The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada features delicate pastry dough that’s 'crisped to perfection' and filled with shredded chicken and melty three-cheese blend. It comes served with spicy ranch sauce to dip," he posted.

Taco Bell has not shared pricing for the new item, but it was sold at $3.49 during the limited test.

This is not the chain's first attempt at an empanada. It previously offered a Caramel Apple Empanada, which was a lot like the much-missed fried version of McDonald's famous apple pie, albeit with a caramel twist.

The chain discontinued the Caramel Apple Empanada in 2019 after an impressive 15-year run on the menu. Taco Bell has never brought back its sweet take on the empanada, but since the chain regularly brings back past favorites, it seems reasonable to expect that it could.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.