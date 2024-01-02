OFFERS
Sunset at the Rose Bowl Brought Out the Beauty of College Football, and Fans Loved It

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 1:59 a.m.

The sunset at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. is one of college football’s most stunning sights, and the views during the 2024 Rose Bowl didn’t disappoint.

Monday night’s matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide was the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl, and fans were treated to another delightful sunset during the overtime battle.

While the play on the field wasn’t always such a settling sight, fans could take solace from the sloppy offense and special teams performances by soaking in the view of the Pasadena sunset.

The angle of the sunset provided by the Goodyear Blimp was truly mesmerizing, and it perfectly encapsulated what’s so special about the annual college football classic in Southern California.

Up here, the Rose Bowl sunset view is a bit more literal pic.twitter.com/MpCyqMHRlr

— Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) January 2, 2024

Fans on social media and at the game were eagerly awaiting this year’s Rose Bowl sunset, and it delivered.

The fourth quarter sunset at the Rose Bowl just hits different. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/tjTTsPr7m0

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 2, 2024

Not bad pic.twitter.com/VciZkYgRiQ

— Richard🇬🇾Johnson (human) (@RJ_cfb) January 2, 2024

Sunset at the #RoseBowl…perfection. pic.twitter.com/mkWU1cK3eb

— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 2, 2024

Spectacular. https://t.co/QGrrtsRdZF

— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 2, 2024

Anyway, it’s officially sunset at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BOkNaEJyhJ

— Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 2, 2024

Rose Bowl Game sunset remains undefeated https://t.co/vOzMlSEbMq

— Garrett Nolan (@garrettnolan) January 2, 2024
