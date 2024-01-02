Soft iPhone Sales? Pete's Still Bullish! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Apple getting a Barclay's downgrade based on soft iPhone sales projections, Corcept Therapeutics losing a patent battle, Voyager Therapeutics entering a strategic collaboration with Novartis, and Rivian falling short of delivery expectations. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NCAA football playoffs and the worst trade in NFL history. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

