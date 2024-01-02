Snoop Dogg is teaming up with NBC for a hilarious new role

Have you ever imagined Snoop Dogg reporting on your favorite Olympic gymnasts and swimmers? No?

Well, you won't ever need to because it is going to happen.

The iconic rapper is set to become a "Special Correspondent" for NBC during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris starting July 26, according to a report by Variety.

Snoop Dogg had actually called some events during the 2021 Olympics alongside comedian Kevin Hart, which NBC Olympics Production executive producer and president Molly Solomon told Variety generated "tens of millions of views."

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris," Solomon said.

Related: Snoop Dogg's net worth: The rapper's businesses, investments, & more

Snoop Dogg's presence as an Olympics reporter may seem unusual, but it's a sign that NBC is looking to try new things especially after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ratings took a massive dip.

The presence of Snoop Dogg also enhances the product of the Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report network as it transitions into airing total Olympics coverage across its linear television channels and on its streaming service, Peacock.

Comcast has the broadcasting rights for the Olympics in the U.S. until 2032 at a cost of $7.75 billion. Aside from the new enhancements to the broadcast, the hope of the company is that the Paris Olympics will show an uptick in viewership and advertising revenue simply because of the time zone change.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics — which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when many sports leagues saw a massive dip in viewership — aired 14 hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time. The Paris Olympics will only be 6 hours ahead, which will decrease the amount of events playing during the wee hours of the night in the U.S.

Related: This stove company just scored the best ad of the year (with Snoop Dogg's help)

While Snoop Dogg has made his name in media through music and acting, he's also shown deep interest in sports.

In 2023, Snoop Dogg tried and failed to purchase the Ottawa Senators of the NHL.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.