Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked was just announced, and you can already lock in a $50 bonus — here's how

Sure, the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off next week in Las Vegas, but Samsung is already setting its sights on an event of its own … and it’s mobile-focused.

Mark your calendars for January 17, 2024 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) as Samsung has announced its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. A bit earlier this year (last year's was on Feb. 1), 2024's event will be broadcast online via YouTube for the world to see, and there will be an in-person unveiling of new devices for invited members of the press in California.

In typical Samsung fashion, this is likely the “Galaxy S” launch event, where the tech giant will unveil the successors to the Galaxy S23 family. We’ll unpack the invite and accompany the teaser video below, but it wouldn’t be a Galaxy Unpacked event without a pre-reserve deal.

How to reserve ahead of Samsung’s January 17 Galaxy Unpacked

You can unlock $50 off whatever Samsung is unveiling—cough, cough, likely the Galaxy S24 lineup—by simply signing up with your name and email here. It’s not a commitment to buy anything; it only leaves you in a better spot should you be interested when the news officially breaks. For those eagerly awaiting what Samsung is unveiling, it's also worth mentioning that you’ll be first in line to score it.

Pre-reserves are open on Samsung’s site here—under “The Next Galaxy” branding—and run through the end of the day on January 16, the day before Galaxy Unpacked.

Last year—for the first Galaxy Unpacked of 2023—Samsung unveiled a number of devices, from the Galaxy S23 Ultra to new Galaxy Book laptops. For 2024, though, we’re expecting a singular focus on the Galaxy S smartphone lineup.

The invite graphic also has us thinking this, considering its three star-like shaped gold objects that appear to be made from titanium. That has us thinking of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. And it makes sense as Samsung historically refreshes its main, non-folding smartphone lineup in the winter to spring timeframe. It’s a bit early for new folding phones as Samsung unveiled those in August at a Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul.

You can expect these to be faster thanks to a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor designed for Samsung Galaxy. Since the teaser video directly names and teases “Galaxy AI,” we’re expecting a number of features under that umbrella. It’ll likely mean some new camera features that further improve shooting modes and new functionality baked into all aspects of the phone.

From that perspective, it could level the playing field with Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and we’re eager to see how Samsung integrates these with the S-Pen—the companion stylus found on the Galaxy S Ultra models. Considering Apple opted for titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro family, it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung also opts for this material.

Either way, you can expect Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy S smartphones with speedy performance, excellent cameras, and maybe even a surprise feature or two under the “Galaxy AI” feature.

We’ll know for sure what Samsung has in-store on January 17 as TheStreet will be reporting live, so check back then. And in the meantime, you can pre-reserve the next Samsung Galaxy here to score that $50 discount.