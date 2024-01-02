Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender

Michael David Wilkins, 62, convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, has advised the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) that he will be living on Gale Drive, in Prescott Valley, according to a news release. He is not wanted by the PVPD at this time.

The PVPD is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS 13-3825 The Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. The offender in this publication is living in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, released from the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde, or are accepted under an interstate compact.

Offenders are categorized into three levels according to their risk to the community: Level 1, low risk, Level 2, intermediate risk; Level 3, high risk.

On April 13, 1983, in Cattaraugus County, New York, Wilkins, 21 at the time, was convicted of attempted first-degree rape and sentenced to three years in the New York Department of Corrections. The victim was an adult female unknown to the offender.

On Nov. 27, 2023 in Yavapai County, the 62- year-old offender was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender, and sentenced to two years on probation.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this, or any other offender, please contact the PVPD at 928-772-9261, or call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

For more information regarding sex offenders, visit azsexoffender.com.

PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.