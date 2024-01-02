OFFERS
Oklahoma Player Gets Booed After Trolling Texas During Sugar Bowl Halftime Charity Event

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 4:51 a.m.

The Oklahoma-Texas rivalry never sleeps. 

Along with other good deed-doers, Sooners offensive lineman Ethan Downs was honored during halftime of the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas for his charitable work in the community. Clearly, Downs didn't come to New Orleans for just that, though. 

As the ESPN broadcast showed all of the Good Works team, Downs seized his chance to needle the pro-Texas crowd at the Caesars Superdome, flashing the Horns Down sign, a hand gesture used by opponents to troll the Longhorns. 

Texas fans were not pleased, as thunderous boos and even an "OU Sucks" chant rained down on the Oklahoma player. 

Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs was honored as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team at halftime of the Sugar Bowl.

He sent a message to Texas. pic.twitter.com/2mOxMFSQRN

— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024

They introduced the All-State Good Works team at halftime, basically guys who do nice things in the community. One of them was a Sooner and he gave the Horns down the entire time he was on the field and got what has to be the most vicious booing in Good Works history.

— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 2, 2024

Downs's charitable work was immediately forgotten by the ruthless Texas crowd, which might as well have only seen the Horns Down sign. College football fans couldn’t help but applaud the Sooners player for his cojones to pull off such a troll move.

Ethan Downs, 2024 Player Hater of the Year Nominee https://t.co/lkwSMNLMAJ

— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 2, 2024

Ethan Downs letting them know 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OhGdRfrTBR

— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 2, 2024

Even when receiving a community service award, Oklahoma's Ethan Downs let 'em know😂 pic.twitter.com/UNRKajZauf

— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2024

Ethan Downs = legend https://t.co/UocaVao68M

— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 2, 2024

Ethan Downs
Straight 🔥 🔥 🔥
Never change. Boomer pic.twitter.com/MX7DFteimv

— BoomSoon 🏴‍☠️ (@BoomOkieSoon) January 2, 2024

Oklahoma's season, which ended with an Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona, may not have gone the way the Sooners had hoped entering the year. But the Sooners, who beat Texas earlier this season, got the last laugh in the Red River Rivalry for this year. 

Downs seemingly just wanted to remind Texas of that fact. 

