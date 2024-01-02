Obituary: Diana Lin Montag (Banker)

Diana Lin Montag (Banker), 74, passed away quietly in her home on Nov. 1, 2023. Diana was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 17, 1948 to Frank and Laura Montag.

Diana was the eldest of three sisters with whom she always enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with as their loving bond strengthened over the years. In 2008, she found opportunity to start a new in Prescott, Arizona, to be closer to family which was her passion in life. In our lives, Diana was our sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a life surrounded by family, friends and neighbors, building lasting relationships with those close to her. She will be dearly missed as she touched the hearts of many who will have continuing memories of her humble yet colorful life.

Services were held at Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.