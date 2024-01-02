New Starbucks winter menu appears to have leaked online ahead of launch

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Seligman man jailed in stabbing attack of dog HUSD Governing Board to review reconfiguration plan this month Gov. Hobbs wants restrictions on schools accepting vouchers GIFTS scholarship application deadline for Yavapai County teaching candidates is March 1 Arizona border crossing with Mexico to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure Granite Greek Trail Mural in Prescott offically completed Winners of the 22nd annual Create-A-Tree People’s Choice Award announced Prescott Valley to kick off U.S. Army PaYS program 1 hurt in three-vehicle collision in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

New Starbucks winter menu appears to have leaked online ahead of launch

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 11:20 p.m.

Amid recent calls for a boycott of its stores, Starbucks is gearing up to drop a revamped menu for the winter season which brings in a plethora of new drinks and baked goods, according to a Facebook post that contains the alleged leaked menu.

The menu is allegedly set to launch on Jan. 3, according to blogger Markie Devo who leaked the menu on the social media platform, and it features three new drinks: Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Expresso.

Related: Dunkin’ drops a popular choice from its menu

Starbucks is also expanding its Oleato Oatmilk Latte and Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk drinks nationwide. The Oleato drinks, which are infused with extra virgin olive oil, were first introduced in February last year in Italy and are currently available in only 15 states in the U.S.

Customers can also find that the new menu offers three new food items: potato, cheddar chive bakes; a chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich; and a vanilla bean custard danish.

The new menu comes after the company reportedly lost about $11 billion in its market value after consumers called for a boycott of the coffee chain over its handling of unionization efforts at its stores. Boycott calls further intensified after Starbucks sued its union Starbucks Workers United for making social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

"Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism. We see protesters influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for," wrote Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan in a letter to employees in December. "We have worked with local authorities to ensure our partners and customers are safe. Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity."

Last month, in the midst of the boycotts, Starbucks began to offer customers free hot chocolate every weekend until Dec. 31 with a purchase of a grande drink at the store. The coffee company also offered Starbucks Rewards member customers 50% off any drink every Thursday in December through its app.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: