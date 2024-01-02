New Starbucks winter menu appears to have leaked online ahead of launch

Amid recent calls for a boycott of its stores, Starbucks is gearing up to drop a revamped menu for the winter season which brings in a plethora of new drinks and baked goods, according to a Facebook post that contains the alleged leaked menu.

The menu is allegedly set to launch on Jan. 3, according to blogger Markie Devo who leaked the menu on the social media platform, and it features three new drinks: Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Expresso.

Starbucks is also expanding its Oleato Oatmilk Latte and Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk drinks nationwide. The Oleato drinks, which are infused with extra virgin olive oil, were first introduced in February last year in Italy and are currently available in only 15 states in the U.S.

Customers can also find that the new menu offers three new food items: potato, cheddar chive bakes; a chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich; and a vanilla bean custard danish.

The new menu comes after the company reportedly lost about $11 billion in its market value after consumers called for a boycott of the coffee chain over its handling of unionization efforts at its stores. Boycott calls further intensified after Starbucks sued its union Starbucks Workers United for making social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

"Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism. We see protesters influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for," wrote Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan in a letter to employees in December. "We have worked with local authorities to ensure our partners and customers are safe. Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity."

Last month, in the midst of the boycotts, Starbucks began to offer customers free hot chocolate every weekend until Dec. 31 with a purchase of a grande drink at the store. The coffee company also offered Starbucks Rewards member customers 50% off any drink every Thursday in December through its app.

