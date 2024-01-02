OFFERS
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Michigan’s Tradition of Singing ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounded Even Better at the Rose Bowl

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 1:20 a.m.

College football fans attending the 2024 Rose Bowl showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan were treated to one of the best traditions in the sport.

Singing “Mr. Brightside” at the end of the third quarter of every Michigan home game has become a staple among Wolverine fans.

On Monday night, the song simply hit different as Michigan ended the quarter with a 13-10 lead—15 minutes away from playing for a national championship next Monday night.

Mr Brightside from the Rose Bowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zs76spMJC1

— Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) January 2, 2024

Despite Alabama taking a 17-13 lead just moments later, the college football world were enthralled by listening to a capacity filled Rose Bowl Stadium singing in unison.

Mr. Brightside tradition kept alive for ⁦@UMichFootballpic.twitter.com/VLWrpRsT6z

— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans singing "Mr. Brightside" never gets old 🎙️ #CFBPlayoff | @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/vmFUDsIBU9

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans breakout into Mr. Brightside 🎶#RoseBowl #GoBlue
pic.twitter.com/rVHKH8ODMk

— SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) January 2, 2024

The Rose Bowl crowd's rendition of 'Mr. Brightside' is absolutely incredible 👏

(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/0RAfwREzRt

— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans sing "Mr. Brightside" at the Rose Bowl. #CFP 🏈🎶

(h/t: @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/Fkap1ZeIn6

— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024

A vibrant #RoseBowl crowd singing out "Mr. Brightside" 🗣️
pic.twitter.com/UItJPFjXwW

— OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 2, 2024

For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak

— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans belting “Mr. Brightside” at the Rose Bowl is straight chills 🤩

(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/sWPNispFvt

— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024

Michigan’s Mr. Brightside is the best tradition in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/DYelNkpbEd

— Justin Ayers (@Ayers4President) January 2, 2024
