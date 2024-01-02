Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Shared a Sweet Moment With a High School Teammate At Rose Bowl

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Shared a Sweet Moment With a High School Teammate At Rose Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 3:53 a.m.

Some moments are bigger than sports. 

Such an instance occurred on the field after Michigan defeated Alabama 27–20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl on Monday night. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, fresh off of authoring an incredible effort to help his team secure a berth in the national championship game, put off celebrating with his team for just a moment to enjoy a conversation with an Alabama player. 

But not just any Alabama player. 

In a moment sure to warm many hearts, McCarthy found former high school teammate and Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker. The two embraced and shared some kind words for each other in a video captured by SportsCenter's account on X, formerly Twitter. 

Tyler Booker and J.J. McCarthy shared a moment after the game.

They played high school ball together at IMG Academy 🙌 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1WeLQJNt5t

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

Booker told McCarthy he loves him, how happy he is for him and then urged him to "go finish the job" in the title game against the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas. Now that is a real friend. 

Booker's season just ended and he's sharing in McCarthy's joy at reaching the title game. And kudos to the Michigan QB for taking the time to meet up with his friend. 

Is someone cutting onions? 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: