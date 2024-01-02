Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Didn’t Touch a Rose All Week at the Rose Bowl Until He Won the Game Due to Superstition

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Didn’t Touch a Rose All Week at the Rose Bowl Until He Won the Game Due to Superstition

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:46 a.m.

No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 4 Alabama, 27–20, in an overtime win at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fulfilled his dream of holding the Rose Bowl trophy and biting on a rose after the Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide. 

Immediately following the victory, McCarthy was asked by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge why it was so important for him to run across the field after the game to get his rose.

“This game just means so much to me,” said McCarthy. “I have a superstition like they do with [not touching] the Stanley Cup. I didn't touch it all week and I was waiting for this moment to put it in my mouth.”

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fulfilled his dream of holding the Rose Bowl trophy and biting on a rose after the Wolverines defeated Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The junior signal-caller was instrumental in Michigan's Rose Bowl win completing 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 25 rushing yards on the ground.

The top-ranked Wolverines will now await the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl matchup of No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas

The 2024 CFP National Championship Game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 pm ET on Jan. 8 on ESPN.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: