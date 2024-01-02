OFFERS
Michigan Overcomes Multitude of Mistakes During Comeback Win vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl

Tyler Lauletta
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:44 a.m.

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday, 27–20, in overtime to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff national championship.

While they came out on top, it was quite a long day on the field for the Wolverines. For a while, it felt as though the game would be defined not by their triumph, but by their mistakes.

Michigan’s miscues began early. After forcing Alabama into a three-and-out on their very first possession of the game, Wolverines return man Semaj Morgan muffed the punt, giving possession right back to the Tide.

BAMA RECOVERS THE MUFFED PUNT 😳#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/egw7R9mNEU

— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

It took a while for the tide to turn in favor of the Wolverines. On top of the early muffed punt, Michigan added a missed extra point that loomed large over the entirety of the game.

That said, it wasn’t all bad for Michigan. A stout defensive performance and one stellar play from J.J. McCarthy helped the Wolverines carry a 13–10 lead into halftime.

pic.twitter.com/cSIokuB3iD

— wow that was crazy (@CowardlyDoggo) January 1, 2024

But the mistakes, both of which could directly be tied to points for either team, were adding up.

When Alabama took the lead early in the fourth quarter, it looked as though Michigan might have dug their own collective grave. A promising drive stalled out after a fumbled flea flicker pushed the Wolverines out of easy field goal range, resulting in a miss, and things felt tense.

But again, Michigan clawed back into the game, scoring the game-tying touchdown with 94 seconds left on the clock. The Wolverines forced another three-and-out, but nearly blew the game once again due to another briefly muffed punt.

TURNIP WITH ANOTHER MONSTER

HE IS AN ABSOLUTE WEAPON#PMSCFBRoseBowl pic.twitter.com/C2Yx5YrFDg

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

Alabama was in range of a game-winning safety, but Michigan was able to create enough room to kneel the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the Wolverines made quick work of the Tide, scoring with ease...

BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️

Michigan takes the lead in OT 👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ

— ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

...and stopping Alabama on a do-or-die fourth-and-goal from three yards out.

AMERICAS TEAM WINS. DOWN GOES ALABAMA pic.twitter.com/cgN5FU26gE

— College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 2, 2024

For much of Monday’s Rose Bowl, it looked as though Michigan’s mistakes would leave them just short of their ultimate goal.

Instead, thanks to their firm defense and an offense that found its footing at just the right time, they have a date with the national championship next week.

