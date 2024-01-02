Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for 'Compared to What,' dies at 88
Jazz and soul pianist and singer Les McCann performs on stage during the opening of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival at the Auditorium Stravinski, June 30, 2006, in Montreux, Switzerland. McCann, a prolific and influential musician and recording artist who helped found the “soul jazz” genre and became a favorite source for sampling by Dr. Dre, A Tribe Called Quest and other hip-hop performers, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. He was 88. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, File)