Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Received a Rose Bowl Press Credential and CFB Fans Loved It

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Received a Rose Bowl Press Credential and CFB Fans Loved It

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 12:42 a.m.

There's a big dog on campus at the Rose Bowl. 

ESPN college football analyst and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, whose dog Ben has taken on a celebrity of his own this season, has once again stolen the show at the Rose Bowl clash between Michigan and Alabama on Monday. 

Ben the golden retriever is living the dream at "The Grandaddy of Them All," as the dog received a press credential for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Herbstreit posted a picture of the dog wearing the credential, which includes his official ESPN title, "Chief Happiness Officer." 

College football fans absolutely loved it, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions. 

Almost time for kick ⁦@rosebowlgamepic.twitter.com/6d6TY9FyOH

— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2024

Re-energized after nap time. Hair and makeup here we come! 🤣

— Coach Ryan Galasso (@Coach_Galasso) January 1, 2024

This fan imagined the dog getting ready for a television appearance after a long nap. Another user on X couldn't help but point out that Herbstreit's dog getting a credential likely ensured that some people didn't get one, which is a very awkward way to lose out on covering the Rose Bowl. 

Imagine if your media org was denied credentials for the Rose Bowl and you see Ben Herbstreit getting a pass on his collar 😭💀

— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

If there are such media organizations out there, they, understandably, would be the only individuals not thrilled to see Herbstreit's dog getting a credential

The rest of the sports world can't seem to get enough of Ben Herbstreit, though. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: