Intersection restrictions at Centre Court and Frontage Road will begin as Glassford Hill work continues

Glassford Hill Road construction activities will continue between Centre Court and Frontage Road this week, and drivers will be shifted to the inside lanes in the work zone on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Restrictions will exist at the Centre Court and Frontage Road intersections, drivers should plan accordingly.

For concerns or general project inquiries, the town’s project outreach team is available via the project hotline at 928-275-2382. The hotline is monitored daily, ensuring timely assistance.

Find continuing notifications and information at https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/1356/Glassford-Hill-Road-Enhancement-Project.

Information provided by Town of Prescott Valley.