Heidi Klum's Best Bikini Moments of 2023

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 midnight

Heidi Klum is no stranger to making jaws drop on social media. In 2023 alone, the German-American model, 50, dazzled timelines with head-turning fashion, sultry snaps from lingerie campaigns (sometimes with her model daughter Leni), and steamy shots of her bikini bod that made us all want to teleport to tropical destinations.

We’re looking back at the America’s Got Talent’s host’s best bikini moments that are beach, pool and yacht-worthy—and may even inspire your new summer look in 2024! 

With a Cherry on Top

The model prepped for The Little Mermaid premiere back in May by lounging on an outdoor sofa in a cherry-print bikini and strappy red heels while she had her hair and makeup done by professionals. She then twirled around to show off the results of the smoky transformation.

A Ray of Sunshine

Klum kicked off summer in April by basking in the sunshine and soaking up all the vitamin D, fittingly in a bright yellow two-piece bikini. She shared a carousel of photos of herself enjoying the warmer weather while relaxing in the bright green grass and adding a wintery accessory into the mix–a furry bucket hat.

She Wore an Itsy Bitsy White Bikini

While celebrating the debut of Die Bergretter Season 15—a German drama series centered around first responder rescues in the Alps—Klum jumped around in front of the TV set while donning an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny white bikini underneath an oversized white button-up dress shirt, giving fans a peek at her toned figure. She completed the look with sunnies and a black baseball cap.

Boat Ride During Italian Vacation

After jetting off on a vacation to Italy with her husband Tom Kaulitz and two of her kids, 16-year-old Johan and 13-year-old Lou, Klum and Kaulitz carved out some alone time as they shared a romantic boat outing during which the model showed off her trendy black plunging bikini.

Oh, Bonjourno!

Fans were left in awe of Klum’s toned figure, which she put on display in another snap from her Italian getaway. As she sipped on her morning coffee, her hair effortlessly slicked back, she struck a pose and looked off into the distance, taking in the beautiful and serene sights. The caption summed up all our thoughts about the teeny brown bikini that blended seamlessly with her tanned skin, as she noted, “Bonjourno.”

Colors and Cutouts

Klum made quite a few statements with her colorful cutout swimsuit as she took to the cobblestone streets to deliver some fresh and ready-to-eat food. While standing on her tippy toes, she held a bowl of fruits in one hand and a caprese salad in the other. “Make sure to eat your fruits and ….,” she trailed off in the caption, which included several fruit emojis.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time

The only thing that goes better with a Santa hat and a cheetah print cover-up is a chic black bikini—and that’s exactly the outfit combo that Klum rocked to “wrap up” the Christmas holiday with her husband. The duo swapped the snow for a tropical beach for the holiday festivities.

