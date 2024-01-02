General Motors' latest Chevrolet recall adds to a mountain of problems

The latest car in General Motors' (GM) - Get Free Report line of EVs, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, is the subject of a new recall issued by the manufacturer and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV on display during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. Josh Lefkowitz&solGetty Images

According to the regulatory body, the electric SUV and GM-branded crossovers may have door strikers that might fracture, which can cause the door to open unexpectedly while in operation.

The issue with the part was discovered on the assembly line at GM's San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico, where an investigation found fractured strikers during a routine inspection and prior to installation.

The door strikers, which were made by the Brano Group, were found to not be properly heat-treated to meet GM's hardness specifications, which puts them at an elevated risk of failure.

Only 265 vehicles, which include the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox crossover SUVs, as well as the GMC Terrain crossover are affected by this batch of bad parts.

Owners with affected vehicles will be notified in February, where they will be able to take their vehicles to a local dealer to replace all four strikers and attaching bolts free of charge.

The Blazer EV's other problems

A charging port on the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chicago Tribune&solGetty Images

The latest recall is only the tip of the iceberg of issues regarding Chevrolet's Blazer EV.

On December 23, Chevrolet announced a stop-sale of the Blazer EV, citing "software quality issues" plaguing the recently-named MotorTrend SUV of the Year.

The critical decision was made after incidents involving its vehicle's software issues were highlighted both on social media and by traditional automotive publications.

On December 20, Edmunds' published an article highlighting that the Blazer EV they purchased for a long-term review accumulated "23 problems after only two months," while an InsideEVs reporter published a story the day prior that his Blazer EV test car left him "stranded" during a road test.

Both reports cite glitches in the vehicle's infotainment system as the first sign of trouble, which would lead to a flurry of warning lights and prompts asking the motorist to service the vehicle.

"We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues," Chevrolet said in a statement. "To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs. Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologize for the inconvenience."

