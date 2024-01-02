Elon Musk gets publicly rejected by massive online creator

Since Elon Musk took over X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, he's made major changes in ways for the social media app to monetize.

Musk added longer form videos, allowed creators to add paid subscribers, and infamously enhanced Twitter Blue as the way for anyone to be verified on the platform.

But it's clear that there's still a long way to go before X can match the other major sites for video content, and that was made clear on Dec. 30 through a short exchange between Musk and the largest YouTube creator, MrBeast.

Related: MrBeast’s net worth: How much does YouTube’s top creator make?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, released his final video of 2023 on Dec. 30 entitled "I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement." To promote his video, which now has over 67 million views, Donaldson put out a short tweet: "I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you."

He didn't even link to the video, probably knowing his followers would simply find their way to YouTube anyway.

I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

Just two minutes after Donaldson tweeted, another account responded to his tweet asking him to upload the video to X as well. Musk responded to that account within less than 10 minutes of Donaldson's original tweet by simply saying, "Yeah."

But Donaldson responded about two hours later, citing that he wouldn't post on X because the advertising revenue he'd earn from the platform just isn't justifiable.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it," Donaldson wrote.

YouTube has always been known to be the optimal platform for funding creators, and Donaldson seems to still be sticking to the platform where he has over 225 million subscribers.

But he did add in his tweet that he's open to trying to post on X should changes be made to its monetization structure.

"I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" Donaldson wrote.

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

Related: NBA team makes groundbreaking partnership with one of the world's most influential personalities

While Musk did not reply to Donaldson's tweet anymore, the two seem to have a respectful relationship. They have responded to each other's tweets in the past, and Donaldson's pinned post on X is actually a screenshot of an exchange with Musk jokingly talking about Donaldson gaining ownership of X.

But while Donaldson is only 25 years old, the millionaire creator is clearly well-informed about business. He's built an empire beyond video creation, including creating a restaurant called "Beast Burger" and a chocolate brand called "Feastables."

Investing can be hard. We make it easier. There are thousands of stocks you can invest your hard-earned money in. Our pros help you decide what stocks to buy and when to buy them. Sign up to find out what stocks we're buying now