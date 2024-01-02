‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Tuesday, January 2
Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #205 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Tuesday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.
Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Tuesday, January 2
1. Related to a beloved sandwich
2. When you can't get through right away
3. Related to a certain sport
4. They could all share the same first word
Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).
Connections Game Answers for Tuesday, January 2, 2024:
1. B.L.T. INGREDIENTS: BREAD, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO
2. OBSTRUCT: BLOCK, CLOG, JAM, STOP
3. BASEBALL STATS: DOUBLE, HIT, RUN, WALK
4. SMALL _____: FRY, TALK, WONDER, WORLD
How'd you do?
Did You Miss a Few Days? Let's Catch You Up With Recent Connections Answers
